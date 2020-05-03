Danish Renzu's 'Songs of Paradise' to create old songs from Kashmir

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Kashmir has a high soothing, comprehensive, and distinguished image when it comes to Sufism. The Sufi music has, time and again, acted as the captivating factor among artists.

In a bid to revive the esteemed image of the spiritual and Sufi music of Kashmir at an international level, acclaimed filmmaker Danish Renzu has decided to make a movie titled 'Songs of Paradise.'

Renzu Films, spearheaded by Los Angeles-based filmmaker, plans to create old songs from Kashmir aiming to give them a platform.

The film dedicated to the veteran singers of Kashmir is inspired by the legendary voice of late singer -- Raj Begum.

Raj Begum, who received a Padma Shri award in 2002, was one of the most powerful personalities in the early '50s and '60s.

While many Muslims and others in Kashmir liked her art alike, it was her voyage in reciting Sufi songs amid campaigns against her by some radical sections of society, that made her the strong voice of the time.

Seen as an important development in the world of art, the film will be a tribute to the music of the valley and aim to tell a heartfelt story of a singer's plight and her journey through the unending turmoil.

Danish Renzu, who has also won the Dada Sahib Palikhi Film Festival award, has done the screenplay of the movie along with Sunayana Kachroo - the duo who are reuniting after their successful film 'Half Widow'. (ANI)

