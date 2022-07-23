'Darlings': Alia Bhatt unveils new mysterious posters

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Saturday, dropped a string of new 'mysterious' posters from her upcoming dark comedy film 'Darlings'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Raazi' actor shared the posts, which she captioned, "Abhi ke liye ye photos dekho. Monday ko battings dikhaungi. #DarlingsOnNetflix".

In the first poster, the 'Highway' actor can be seen giving a strange look to her on-screen mother Shefali Shah. Both the actors donned an Indian salwar-kameez and could be seen sitting inside a car.



In another poster, Alia can be seen giving another strange look to her on-screen husband Vijay Varma as he holds her hand.



In the third poster, the 'Super 30' actor could be seen having a conversation with actor Roshan Mathew as he got his hand tied up with a rope.





In the fourth poster, the on-screen mother-daughter duo Alia and Shefali give a mysterious look to Vijay as he could be seen tied up with a rope and a piece of cloth in his mouth.



Makers of the film are all set to unveil the trailer of their dark comedy film on July 25, 2022.

Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, 'Darlings' is touted as a "dark comedy-drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds."

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma, 'Darlings' will be out on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

Excited about the film's digital release, Alia said, "Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it's my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over." (ANI)

