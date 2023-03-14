Darsheel Safary wishes 'Taare Zameen Par' co-star Aamir Khan on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Actor Darsheel Safary, on Tuesday, extended heartfelt wishes to actor Aamir Khan on his 58th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Darsheel shared a throwback picture on his story which he captioned, "Happy Birthday, Aamir Uncle."



In the picture, Aamir could be seen flying kite with young Darsheel.

'Taare Zameen Par' marked Darsheel's acting debut and Aamir's directorial debut and was declared a blockbuster hit.



Released in the year 2007, the film also starred Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles.

Apart from 'Taare Zameen Par' Darsheel was also seen in films like 'Bumm Bumm Bole' and 'Zokkomon'.

He will be next seen in an upcoming psychological thriller film 'Tibba'.

Aamir, on the other hand, was last seen in the romantic drama film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

The official announcement of actor's next project is still awaited. (ANI)

