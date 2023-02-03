"Dated till Eternity": Genelia shares adorable wish for Riteish Deshmukh on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the inspirational and loved couples in B-Town. The 'Ved' stars have completed 11 years of marital bliss on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia dropped a picture with her hubby along with an adorable anniversary wish.

She wrote, "Dated till Eternity - @riteishd. Happy Anniversary partner."

In the picture, Genelia and Riteish were seen twinning in the grey outfit. 'Dated till Eternity,' was seen written on their sweatshirts.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the couple's fans and industry friends dropped their wishes.

Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy anniversary darlings."



One of the fans wrote, "Happy Anniversary Dada and vahin."



Riteish and Genelia made their Bollywood debuts with the 2003 film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. They fell in love with the sets of the film and have been together for close to two decades.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They are doting parents to two kids, Rahyl and Riaan.

The couple was recently seen on screen in the Marathi film 'Ved'. The movie received a positive response and continues to excel at the box office collection.

'Ved' marks Riteish's directorial debut in Marathi films and also has Genelia D'Souza in the lead role. Salman Khan has a guest appearance in the film.

In the upcoming months, Riteish will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, and in Sajid Khan's comedy 100% alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill. (ANI)