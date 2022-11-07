"Daughters are indeed special," Mahesh Babu congratulates Alia-Ranbir on their first child

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Actor Mahesh Babu extended congratulatory wishes to new parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they welcomed their baby girl on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu re-shared Alia's post and captioned the picture, "Daughters are indeed special! Congratulations @aliaabhatt & Ranbir!"



Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The 'Brahmastra' couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm today.

Soon after Alia shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

The couple reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning and the news made their fans quite curious.



Soon after, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Other celebrities who congratulated the couple on social media are Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Shweta Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Arjun Kapoor among many others.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy doing an epic action entertainer with wizard of words Trivikram Srinivas movie ' SSMB28'.

Mahesh Babu joined hands with SS Rajamouli and this film going to be a globetrotting action adventure. He will also be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in 'Jana Gana Mana'. (ANI)

