Daughter's Day: From Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood stars shower love on daughters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ajay Devgn dedicated heart-warming posts to their beloved daughters over social media.

Sharing a picture with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Instagram, the 'Sholay' actor wrote: "Happy daughter's Day." The pictures of the father and daughter are from the recent past, and one of them shows Shweta planting a kiss on her father's cheek.



Shilpa Shetty Kundra put out to Instagram an adorable picture with daughter holding her in arms and dedicated a lovable note over the occasion. She wrote, "Who says Miracles don't happen... Holding one in my hands now. Life is such a miracle, isn't it? That's the happiness I'm celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold Samisha our daughter."





"I definitely don't need a day to celebrate her... Can't thank God and the Universe enough for answering & manifesting our prayers, especially Viaan's, so beautifully; will be eternally grateful.

Don't forget to give your daughters a tight hug today," added Shilpa.



Ajay Devgn posted a gorgeous picture of daughter Nysa on Instagram as he penned a note on daughter's day. He noted, "My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She's a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl.#HappyDaughtersDay."



Sharing that her daughter's unique point of view is what she loves about the most, Kajol also shared a picture shot by Nysa and posted it on Twitter. She wrote, "What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It's always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that's so hard for me to do so #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysa." (ANI)

