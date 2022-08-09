Days after announcing 'Instagram Sabbatical', Rana Daggubati deletes all Instagram posts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): South superstar Rana Daggubati has deleted all his posts on Instagram. The actor shocked his fans by leaving his Instagram profile completely blank.

Rana, had earlier, shared with his fans on Instagram that he would soon be on 'Instagram sabbatical', and now that the actor has removed all posts, his fans are quite saddened by the move. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Work in progress! Taking a social media sabbatical. See you at the movies, Bigger. Better. Stronger, lots of love to all of you."





Rana celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife Miheeka Bajaj on Monday and his wife even posted some loved-up pictures with him. Meehika dropped a string of pictures with the actor.

On the work front, Rana was last seen in 'Virata Parvam' alongside Sai Pallavi. The film was a box office failure and could only collect 12 crores, However, Rana did get a lot of appreciation from critics for his role.

He was also seen in 'Bheemla Nayak' earlier this year which was a massive hit at the box office. Pawan Kalyan and Samyuktha Menon co-starred in the film.

Rana will next be seen in 'Marthanda Varma' which is a Malayalam period-drama movie. The movie will showcase the glory of Marthanda Varma who was the famous king of Travancore. He belonged to the 18th Century A.D. (ANI)

