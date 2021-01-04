Days after being hacked, Farah Khan's Twitter account restored

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Almost a week after announcing that her Twitter account has been hacked, filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday revealed that her account has been restored.

She made the announcement through a tweet where she is seen thanking Twitter India and its entertainment vertical partner for reinstating her Twitter handle.

"Thank you @cherylanncouto @TwitterIndia for reinstating my Twitter handle after it was hacked and deleted," she tweeted.



The 55-years-old actor also went on to thank her fellow filmmaker Karan Johar and Maharashra's cybersecurity wing Maharashtra Cyber.

"Special thanks to @karanjohar @siddharthkadam for facilitating this.. also @MahaCyber1 for being so helpful. Be vigilant people," Khan tweeted.

The 'Om Shanti Om' filmmaker had earlier last week announced on her Instagram account that her Twitter handle had been hacked.

Although her Twitter handle has been restored now, it has not yet regained the blue tick which marks the verified status. (ANI)

