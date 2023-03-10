Death is the end of life, not of relationships: Anupam Kher on demise of Satish Kaushik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video on social media in memory of his close friend, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who passed away on Wednesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam dropped a video along with a caption in Hindi, "Death is the end of life.... Not of relationships."

In the video, Anupam was seen giving Satish a head massage and having a fun banter with him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpk4SUmMRS4/

Many celebs, including lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar and producer Boney Kapoor paid a visit to the actor's residence to extend condolences to his bereaved kin.

Farhan Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Anu Malik, Abhishek Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter, David Dhawan, Rakhi Sawant, were among the celebs spotted at the late actor's residence.

The mortal remains of the late actor were brought to Mumbai earlier on Thursday for the final rites.



On March 7, Satish Kaushik attended the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos from the party went viral after news of his sudden demise broke.

He was in Delhi to attend the Holi party of a close friend Holi when he reportedly fell sick, sources said.

Anupam was the first to share the news of his close friend's demise on social media.

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away," Kher tweeted along with a picture of both actors.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

A versatile actor, writer, director and producer, Kaushik made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. (ANI)

