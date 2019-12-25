Debutants who ruled Bollywood in 2019

New Delhi (India), Dec 25 (ANI): The year 2019 has been a spectacular year from the lens of the cinema with the debut of some of the most promising actors in Bollywood.

When it comes to debut actors of the year 2019, Ananya Panday is always on the top of the list. The star daughter of actor Chunky Panday was seen donning the school-girl in the sequel of 'Student of the Year' franchise. She was also seen in Kartik Aryan-starrer major hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Tara Sutaria is another debutant actor who shared her debut film with Ananya Panday as the two were seen spilling glamour in 'Student of the Year 2'. Sutaria was later seen in Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan' along with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

Apart from that, Salman Khan's 'Notebook' introduced two newcomers to the film industry this year. Pranutan Bahl, the granddaughter of legendary actor Nutan and another actor Zaheer Iqbal were introduced in lead roles.

Two actors that were featured in the most significant hits of December, 'Dabangg 3' and 'Mardaani 2' are Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar and newcomer actor Vishal Jethwa. Both of the actors have received wide appreciation after the success of their films.

King of comedy Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan was also one of the most talked-about debutants of the year as he debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali films. The actor played the role of a goon in the film 'Malaal'. Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal also entered Bollywood through the same film as she was cast opposite Meezaan Jaffrey.

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol was another star kid who got his break in the cinema this year. The actor was seen opposite another debutant Sahher Bambba in the film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. (ANI)

