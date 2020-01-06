Deepika celebrates birthday at cafe run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Deepika Padukone on Sunday celebrated her 34th birthday in a cafe, Sheroes, run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow.

The actor visited Sheroes along with her husband Ranveer Singh and Laxmi Aggarwal and interacted with the acid attack survivors there. Deepika's latest outing 'Chhapaak' is based on the life of Aggarwal.

While talking to ANI, Laxmi said, "We are celebrating her birthday along with survivors and it's a very special day for us."

On being asked about the message passed on to the society through the movie she said, "The victims should raise their own voice instead of asking others to help. They should help themselves by raising voices from their homes because most of the attackers are known people only."

On being asked about the trailer of the movie, she replied, "The trailer has shown such a positive response and people have been eagerly waiting for its release."

Another acid attack survivor who was part of Deepika's birthday celebration stated, "Deepika celebrated her birthday with us along with Ranveer and we felt extremely happy about it. I really felt good about the trailer as well as she poured her heart into the character. I worked in the movie and I was fortunate to be a part of the movie. And I think it will also change the attitude of people towards acid attack survivors." (ANI)

