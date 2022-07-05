Deepika connects with her roots in US; See how

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are busy painting the US red! The couple took a break from professional commitments to enjoy some time with each other in the US earlier this month. And they have been out and about ever since!

Deepika's family is also with them in the US. Although the vacation is nearing its end, Deepika sure knows how to make everything special!

Recently, the 'Padmaavat' actress was invited as Chief Guest to the 10th Edition of the Konkani Sammelan in California's San Jose where she was joined by her family and Ranveer Singh. It was Ranveer's first tryst with the full-blown event that also saw an opening performance by Shankar Mahadevan.

The superstar, who has been ruling Bollywood for over a decade, took this opportunity as a chance to connect with her roots and the larger community and discuss her journey, the culture's influence, her upbringing, and her professional journey during her hour-long fireside chat.

What made the occasion even more special was the presence of her family as well as Ranveer on stage. The power couple had the San Jose McEnery Convention Center echoing with thunderous applause and that was definitely the highlight of the event.



For the unversed, Deepika Padukone hails from Bengaluru and speaks Konkani fluently. Both her parents are Konkani speaking as well.

Deepika also shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, flaunting her million-dollar smile! She wrote, "A people without knowledge of their past history, origin, and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth, and blessings. I couldn't be more proud."

Hosted in the heart of Silicon Valley, the three-day event complete with performances, music shows, seminars, food and works, celebrates the Konkani cultural heritage and is an initiative to keep the culture alive across the world. (ANI)

