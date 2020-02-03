Deepika extends birthday wishes to sister Anisha

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone wished sister Anisha on her birthday through an adorable social media post.

The 'Chhapaak' actor took to her Instagram on Monday and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday my partner in french fry! Actually...YOU are a french fry! Okay Bye!!! @anishapadukone."

In the picture that the actor shared along with the post, the siblings are seen sharing an adorable bond where Anisha holds a plate of French fries and Deepika takes a dib on those.

In another video, that is doing rounds on the internet, Deepika can be seen celebrating her sister's birthday in Bengaluru on Sunday.

In the video, Deepika helps light the candles on the cupcakes instead of a birthday cake.

Anisha Padukone, who is a professional golf player, is also the director of sister Deepika's Live Love Laugh foundation that deals with mental health.

Just a day before Deepika had celebrated her father Prakash Padukone's badminton academy's 25 years. (ANI)

