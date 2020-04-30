Deepika, Katrina, Shraddha, others mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): As legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities including his co-stars Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif mourned his demise.

Late actor's 'Love Aaj Kal' co-star Deepika Padukone posted a black blank post to mourn the demise of the seasoned star and added a hashtag of his name in the caption.

Actor Katrina Kaif who had worked with Kapoor in 'New York' also took to Instagram to express grief over his demise.

She posted a picture of young Rishi and wrote, "Words fall short ....You will be remembered forever. RIP."

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and his daughter Shraddha Kapoor too took to Instagram to condole the demise of the 'Bobby' actor.

While, Shakti Kapoor posted two pictures of himself with Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "RIP Mere Dost," his daughter posted a picture from the young days of the actor and penned a long note.

"I was awestruck whenever I watched Rishi uncles movies. A legendary superstar heartthrob! Whenever I met him, he would be really loving. The few times that I've been pat on the back by him, I'll always hold on to," wrote Shraddha.

"My dad would tell me the wonderful things he would say about me and it would be so overwhelming. He rooted for me and that coming from him, will always be too precious. This is a huge devastating loss. Rest in peace Rishi uncle," she added.

Many other Bollywood actors including Juhi Chawla, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others took to social media on Thursday to mourn the demise of the late superstar.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai earlier on Wednesday. He passed away peacefully at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)



