Deepika Padukone casts her vote at Mumbai's Bandra West constituency

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Polling for 288 assembly constituencies is underway in the state, and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone too exercised her right to vote at Mumbai's Bandra West constituency on Monday.



The 'Chennai Express' star was among many from the entertainment industry who came out to vote for their representatives.



'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, and actor Lara Dutta were among the early voters who reached their designated polling booth in Bandra West.



"I appeal to all citizens of Maharashtra to come out and vote in large numbers," said the 54-year-old actor.



"Everyone of us wishes for happiness and success of Maharashtra and for this all us need to cast our vote wisely," said Rao.



Bollywood celebrities including Ravi Kishan, Padmini Kolhapure and Subha Khote were also spotted at their respective polling booths.



Voting for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra commenced at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.



The counting will be held on Thursday, October 24. In Mumbai, 9,894 polling stations have been set up at 1,537 locations. 36 out of 288 seats come in the city of Mumbai where 334 candidates are in the fray. The city has 97.72 lakh registered voters.



In the 288-member Assembly, BJP is contesting on 164 seats, which includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while its key ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates.



Congress has candidates in 147 constituencies and NCP is contesting 121 seats. (ANI)

