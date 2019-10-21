Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone casts her vote at Mumbai's Bandra West constituency

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:22 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Polling for 288 assembly constituencies is underway in the state, and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone too exercised her right to vote at Mumbai's Bandra West constituency on Monday.

The 'Chennai Express' star was among many from the entertainment industry who came out to vote for their representatives.

'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, and actor Lara Dutta were among the early voters who reached their designated polling booth in Bandra West.

"I appeal to all citizens of Maharashtra to come out and vote in large numbers," said the 54-year-old actor.

"Everyone of us wishes for happiness and success of Maharashtra and for this all us need to cast our vote wisely," said Rao.

Bollywood celebrities including Ravi Kishan, Padmini Kolhapure and Subha Khote were also spotted at their respective polling booths.

Voting for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra commenced at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

The counting will be held on Thursday, October 24. In Mumbai, 9,894 polling stations have been set up at 1,537 locations. 36 out of 288 seats come in the city of Mumbai where 334 candidates are in the fray. The city has 97.72 lakh registered voters.

In the 288-member Assembly, BJP is contesting on 164 seats, which includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while its key ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates.

Congress has candidates in 147 constituencies and NCP is contesting 121 seats. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:25 IST

Felicity Huffman spotted in prison uniform

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Actor Felicity Huffman was snapped for the first time since she surrendered in the college admission scam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:19 IST

'War' hits 300 crore mark, becomes highest grosser of 2019

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): 'War', the Yash Raj Films blockbuster, has set the box office on fire. The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer has crossed the 300 crore mark and become this year's highest grosser.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:15 IST

Nawazuddin's 'Roam Rome Mein' to be screened at Mumbai Film Festival

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): After receiving sterling reviews at Rome Film Festival, Nawazddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee starrer 'Roam Rome Mein' is all set to screen at the Mumbai Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:08 IST

Favour or against, but vote: B-town celebs urge fans to cast vote

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Raza Murad, Anil Kapoor, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, Vivek Oberoi, among others too stepped out to participate in the "celebration of democracy" by casting vote here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:52 IST

He's right: Francis Ford Coppola supports Martin Scorsese's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Backing filmmaker Martin Scorsese's remarks on Marvel superhero films, 'The Godfather' director Francis Ford Coppola said that the former is "right" in comparing these films to a "theme park".

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:46 IST

'Dabangg 3' new poster: Salman introduces Sonakshi as 'super sexy Rajjo'

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): After launching a power-packed motion poster, Salman Khan on Monday shared a new poster of 'Dabangg 3' featuring his on-screen wife Rajjo, played by Sonakshi Sinha.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:08 IST

Proud of you: Chris Pratt commends Katherine Schwarzenegger's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Chris Pratt is giving us major couple goals through his latest social media post and we are all for it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:07 IST

Kailash Kher, Govinda, Prem Chopra urge citizens to exercise...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): "Just like eating, breathing is essential for living, so is casting our votes," said singer Kailash Kher who stepped out to vote on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:56 IST

'If you don't vote, you have no right to complain later': Gulzar...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Lyricist and poet Gulzar on Monday made a special appeal to senior citizens in Maharashtra to exercise their franchise.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:22 IST

Aamir Khan, Lara Dutta among early voters in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As polling for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra began on Monday, scores of B-Town celebrities arrived at their designated polling stations to cast votes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:16 IST

Maharashtra polls: Ravi Kishan, Padmini Kolhapure, Shubha Khote...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As voting began for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra on Monday amidst heightened security, Bollywood celebrities including Ravi Kishan, Padmini Kolhapure and Subha Khote were among the early voters in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:38 IST

Camila Cabello rubbishes rumours of breakup with Shawn Mendes

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Putting rumours of her break up with Shawn Mendes to rest, the Camila Cabello on Sunday cleared that the couple is still together.

Read More
iocl