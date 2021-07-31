Deepika Padukone celebrates 12 years of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' clocked 12 years today, and to celebrate the milestone, the 'Padmaavat' actor shared a beautiful video on social media.

Deepika took to her Instagram account to post a video that features a few stills and clips from the movie. The popular song from the movie, 'Yeh Dooriyaan', can also be heard playing in the background of the video.

The video shared by Deepika will surely take you on a nostalgic emotional joyride. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "I can't believe it's been 12 years since Love Aaj Kal already! @imtiazaliofficial #DineshVijan #SaifAliKhan."



Deepika has over the years proved her versatility as an actor with films like 'Cocktail', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'RamLeela', 'Piku', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Chhapaak'.

But Imtiaz's 'Love Aaj Kal' remains one of her most memorable works. Not only was she appreciated for her performance as Meera in the movie but it also proved to be one of the actor's most cherished characters.



The actor recently opened up about her character from the 2009 film which was so iconic that another version of it was released a decade later.

The 35-year-old star said the time she spent while working on the film still brings a smile to her face.

Deepika shared, "I can't believe it's been 12 years since Love Aaj Kal already! Meera, I believe, was simply beautiful; inside out. A character many related to at the time. Just reminiscing about all those months we spent filming in Delhi and London, brings a smile to my face."

It was the actor's first film with Imtiaz, who is known for his strong female characters in movies.

The romantic drama drew parallels between two love stories - one set in the 1960s and the other in the new millennium. Produced by Saif and Dinesh Vijan, the film was well-received by both the critics and the viewers.

Apart from the undeniable chemistry of Deepika and Saif, the chartbuster soundtracks by Pritam caught people's fancy.

In 2020, Imtiaz directed a new version of the film with a similar theme of two love stories - one set in Udaipur in the early 90s and the other in modern-day Delhi. However, the movie, featuring actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, received a lukewarm response. (ANI)

