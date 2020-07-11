Deepika Padukone continues to gorge on Ranveer Singh's birthday cake

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Days after celebrating her star husband Ranveer Singh's birthday, actor Deepika Padukone continues to be in the celebratory mood as she is still gorging on the birthday cake.

The 'Padmaavat' actor took to Instagram to post a stunning boomerang video of herself where she is seen seated at the food table with the scrumptious cake and other food items.

In the video, she is seen "checking" herself out in a sparkling silver spoon.

"Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week!#birthday #celebration," Padukone wrote in the caption.

The video posted by the 'Chhapaak' actor was high on aesthetics with yellow roses at the table and Padukone's neat home decor in the background.

The post was loved by the actor's fans and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who commented, "Itni saaf chammach?"

Padukone's Instagram follower mark recently surpassed 50 million which her fans celebrated with several artworks. (ANI)

