Deepika Padukone drops backstage pictures from historic Oscars 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone recently made India proud as she was one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023.

On Monday, she took a stroll down memory lane and shared a string of pictures of her BTS moments from the Oscars.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the post which she captioned, "And the rest is history...#oscars."

In the pictures, Deepika could be seen preparing for her speech backstage in her beautiful black gown.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Deepika took over the Oscars stage solo and introduced RRR's song, Naatu Naatu right before its live performance. Speaking about the song, she said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

Deepika looked exquisite in an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown. She tied her hair into a bun and kept her make-up normal. She accessorized her look with a yellow diamond drop necklace.

RRR's hit track 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the golden trophy for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller film 'Project K' opposite actor Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. (ANI)