Deepika Padukone drops trailer of 'Chhapaak'

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Deepika Padukone on Tuesday dropped the breathtaking trailer of the much-awaited film 'Chhapaak' which will surely leave you stunned. The actor will be seen essaying the role of an acid attack survivor.

The 33-year-old actor, who is coming back on the big screen after over a year's break, tweeted, "Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not. What is even rarer is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and its journey."



The trailer of 'Chapaak' shows Deepika essaying the role of an acid attack survivor 'Malti', who files a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) to file a case against the attackers. It shows the saga of the courageous journey of 'Malti' who fights through all the hardships in courts. The trailer also features Vikrant Massey who is shown as the love interest of Deepika in the movie. In essence, the trailer of the flick leaves you thrilled through the powerful dialogues and surely is a sign of a blockbuster.

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor of Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

'Chhapaak' is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.



This marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Vikrant. 'Chhapaak' also marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. (ANI)