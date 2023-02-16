Deepika Padukone flies in economy class, fans say "super friendly and extremely nice"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): In the age of smartphones, stars can't escape from being recorded.

Recently, Deepika Padukone was spotted inside an economy-class flight. Courtesy of a crazy fan, Deepika's video is now doing the rounds on the internet. Posted by one of the fan clubs of Deepika on Twitter, the 'Pathaan' actor is seen moving swiftly towards the front inside the flight. The actor was dressed in a bright orange jacket, teaming it up with a cap and shades. As she was making her way to the front, a fan greeted her and said, "Hi Deepika". But the actor did not pay heed to it.

[Video] Deepika Padukone spotted by a fan on a flight pic.twitter.com/Q31WcyPII7 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) February 15, 2023



Shared by the same fan page, another fan described his recent meeting with the star at an airport. He wrote, "Super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction. Exactly what you could imagine Queen Dee to be..."

[Instagram] “Super friendly and extremely nice…exactly what you would imagine Queen Dee to be.” -A fan shares his experience of meeting Deepika Padukone at the airport recently pic.twitter.com/MAJHiTvcTG — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) February 16, 2023



Basking in the super-duper success of 'Pathaan', Deepika has already started the shoot of 'Fighter'. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' has raked in more than 500 crores rupees till date. (ANI)