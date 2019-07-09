Deepika Padukone gives sneak peek of cake she got high on!

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): It seems like Ranveer Singh's birthday celebrations aren't yet over! After he shared a delightful picture of wife Deepika Padukone getting 'high on cake', the latter has finally shared what they birthday boy's cake looked like!

Covered in rainbow colours, the cake looked totally mouthwatering. Deepika shared the glimpse of the dessert on Instagram and captioned, "Sometimes,you can have your cake & eat it too!!!"

She accompanied the post with a hashtag - #BirthdayBoysBirthdayCake.



Just a day ago, the couple showed each other some love on social media when the 'Gully Boy' actor posted an adorable picture of his wife who seemed to be beaming with joy and apparently 'high on cake'.

Deepika reciprocated the love with a comment, "high on you".

Ranveer turned 34 on Saturday and received the cutest wish from his lady love who posted a throwback picture of her husband from his childhood enjoying a popsicle.

Showering all the love she possibly could, Deepika wrote, "Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..."

On the occasion of his birthday, the 'Simmba' star treated his fans with the first look of himself as Kapil Dev from his upcoming sport-drama '83', which is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020. (ANI)

