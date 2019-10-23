Deepika Padukone (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone keeps meme game strong; this time becomes 'Ranveer's favourite candy'

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:20 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): Be it showing love, cracking a joke or sharing memes, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is totally up for it! And this time her Instagram story is proof!
Deepika's pink tulle dress which she wore to the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, was turned into a meme featuring Ranveer Singh.The two have been in limelight for their eccentric fashion choices and this isn't the first meme the 'Om Shanti Om' actor shared on social media.
Earlier last month, Deepika turned her hubby into a trashcan when she posted a "relatable" meme on Instagram.
In the shared meme, a couple can be seen eating together and the boy says, "I'm done". The girl, who has a tensed look on her face, says, "I can't finish the rest". She then pours the food in her boyfriend's mouth and says, "Open wide, trashcan".
Ranveer who is most of the times amongst the first to comment on his wife's posts, wrote, "Hahahahahaha! BASICCC".
The power couple tied the nuptial knot last year at a luxurious villa in Lake Como in Italy.
On the work front, Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83.' She is also a co-producer of the film.
Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside actor Vikrant Massey. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:20 IST

Britney Spears flaunts her gymnastics skills with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Britney Spears who is known to flaunt her toned body recently showed off her gymnastic skills which left her fans awestruck.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:54 IST

Kanye West surprises wife Kim Kardashian with a beautiful birthday gift

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Kanye West recently proved that he is a doting husband after he presented his wife Kim Kardashian a lavish gift.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:35 IST

Here's why Kate Middleton, Prince William welcomed Camila Cabello

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): On returning from their five-day Royal tour, Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted some inspirational teenagers at their Kensington Palace home.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:32 IST

Justin Bieber's recent post for wife Hailey is taking the...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): It seems that pop-icon Justin Bieber cannot stop gushing over his wife Haily Baldwin and his recent post is a proof of the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:08 IST

Here's why Prince William, Charles are concerned about Prince...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): It seems that Prince Charles and Prince William are really afraid after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's battle with the press recently.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:47 IST

Jennifer Lawrence's wedding dress was stored in hotel room before wedding

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Lawrence did not take things lightly when it came to her designer wedding dress.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:29 IST

Cody Simpson opens up about his feelings over Miley Cyrus...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Rapper Cody Simpson who is currently dating pop-icon Miley Cyrus, recently opened up about how he felt about the singer's romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:37 IST

Here's what Anupam Kher has to say about his 'landmark project'

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): For veteran actor Anupam Kher, whose film career spans 35 years, his upcoming flick 'Hotel Mumbai' has given him one of life's biggest learning, to value humanity above all.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:29 IST

Trailer of Kesha's new album 'High Road' out!

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Kesha, the 'Rainbow' singer released the trailer of her new studio album 'High Road ' on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:42 IST

B-town celebs pour in birthday wishes for Parineeti Chopra

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): As Parineeti Chopra ringed in her 30th birthday on Tuesday, scores of celebrities stormed the social media with their best wishes for the birthday girl.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:56 IST

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan introduces Saiee Manjrekar as 'innocent Khushi'

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee, who is set to mark her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg 3', looked 'innocent' in the first look poster shared by Salman Khan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:29 IST

'Pagalpanti' trailer promises to be a laughter ride!

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): The trailer of John Abraham-starrer 'Pagalpanti' is finally out and is sure to take you on a rib-tickling ride.

Read More
iocl