Deepika Padukone mysteriously "parts ways" with a designer bag!

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Deepika Padukone on Wednesday left her fans bewildered when she "parted ways" with a designer bag at the same time teasing about something new coming up!

A notable name in the Bollywood and Hollywood industry, Deepika is always up with amusing ways to arouse fans' curiosity and yet again she hinted at something intriguing cooking up.

"Listen," the actor said in the video she shared on Instagram.

She continued saying, "I know we've had an amazing time."

While it was unclear as to what or who the actor has been talking to in the clip, she ended with, "It's time for us to part ways," and kissed her lavender hued hand bag while bidding adieu to the piece.

However, the 'Padmaavat' actor refrained from sharing any further insights and just wrote "#comingsoon" alongside the video message.

View this post on Instagram #comingsoon A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 8, 2019 at 10:47pm PDT



Deepika recently shared the cover of Femina magazine with ace shuttler PV Sindhu and boss lady Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon chairman. The ladies were featured as the embodiments of beauty, determination, and strength on the 60-year anniversary special issue of the outlet.

On the work front, she will be seen with husband Ranveer Singh in their upcoming outing '83', playing his reel wife.

Apart from this, she is also starring in filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' centered on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal alongside Vikrant Massey.

The team wrapped up shooting earlier in June. It is slated for a release next year on January 10. (ANI)