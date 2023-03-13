Deepika Padukone oozes glamour at Oscar after-party, check out pics

Los Angeles [US], March 13 (ANI): The fashion game is still on. If you think you have seen Deepika Padukone's most glamorous avatar at the Oscar, hold your breath, there is more to it.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Deepika shared a fresh set of pictures after the Oscar ceremony. The 'Padmaavat' actor captioned it, "And then the after..." She is seen donning a wine-coloured furry dress designed by Naeem Khan. Deepika completed the look with diamond danglers, black stockings, and black gloves. She kept her hair tied in a high bun and sported bold eye makeup.

Fans could not get over this look of Deepika and shared some interesting comments on her post. One wrote, "Global Domination." Another one wrote, "You make india proud."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



Actors like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and filmmaker Karan Johar have already praised Deepika for making India proud on the global stage.

Deepika looked exquisite in an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown in the morning. She tied her hair into a bun. She accessorized her look with a yellow diamond drop necklace.

Deepika, for the first time, graced the role of a presenter on the Oscar stage. She also introduced the 'Naatu Naatu' singers on the stage before their performance and briefed the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It has earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. It made audiences dance in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film 'RRR' this is Naatu Naatu." (ANI)