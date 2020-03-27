Deepika Padukone plans weekend travel by sharing house map

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Bollywood's dimple queen Deepika Padukone on Friday shared her travel plans for the weekend amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.

The 34-year-old actor who is currently under self-isolation in her house with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh shared a map of her house and said that she was, "Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas..."



Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-isolation after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

