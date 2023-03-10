Deepika Padukone poses, greets paps at Mumbai Airport before flying to US for Oscars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): The final countdown has begun. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, Deepika Padukone, who has been selected as one of the presenters this year, flew to the US. The pictures and videos of Deepika at Mumbai airport surfaced online on Thursday night.

The 'Gehraiyaan' actor was dressed in all-black. She chose a turtle-neck black sweater, teaming it up with a black blazer. The nerdy black glass added to the glam quotient of Deepika. The 'Padmaavat' actor posed for the paparazzi stationed at the airport. She smiled, and greeted them saying 'Thank You.' Even Deepika shared a gratitude emoji on the post of a paparazzo, who shared the video on Instagram.





Deepika took to Instagram on March 3 to share a post with the names of all the presenters.

The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

Deepika made head turns with her Gothic-inspired look at the Paris Fashion Week just a few days back. Deepika wore Louis Vuitton's leather stud button coat at PFW. She accentuated her dress by carrying a stylish black bag. She paired the coat with black long boots and laced stockings.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika has already started the shoot of 'Fighter'. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

She also has 'Project K' with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Fans will also see her in 'The Intern' remake with Big B. (ANI)

