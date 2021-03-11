Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh hop on the 'Buss It Challenge'

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Leaving their fans in split, celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Wednesday nailed the viral internet video trend 'Buss It Challenge'.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actors definitely have the craziest way to beat those mid-week blues. Sharing a rib-tickling video on her Instagram, Deepika showed how the duo took the 'Buss It' challenge and gave a dance move face-off to each other.

Deepika and Ranveer are seen dressed in funky yet comfy outfits which included a hoodie, sweatpants and a quirky hat.



Alongside the video, the 'Piku' star noted, "Werk it baby! @ranveersingh #bussitchallenge"



The hilarious video was quick to hog limelight and accumulated more than three lakh views within an hour of being posted.

The post from the star left netizens in splits, making them drop heart and laughing out loud emoticons in the comment section.

Meanwhile on the work front, both the stars who worked together in 2018 romantic drama 'Padmaavat', will be soon seen sharing same screen space in the upcoming Kapil Dev biopic titled '83'. (ANI)

