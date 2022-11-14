Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 4th wedding anniversary, die-hard fans pour wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): One of the most loved celebrity couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, on Monday, completed 4 years of their marriage.

To mark this occasion, DeepVeer fan clubs took to their social media handles and dropped heartfelt wishes for the 'Ram-Leela' couple.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fail to shower on each other on social media.

The duo first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon ki raasleela: Ram Leela.'

The two-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only.

On the first day, the couple tied the knot in a traditional south Indian manner and followed a Hindu ritual on the second day.

Their dreamy wedding pictures are still new to their fans.

Meanwhile, talking about Deepika's work front, she will be next seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

She will be also seen in 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film 'Proiect-K' along with south actor Prabhas. She also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he also has director Karan Johar's next 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2022.

Wishing the couple a very happy wedding anniversary. (ANI)

