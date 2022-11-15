Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela' turns 9

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Bollywood actors and couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer romantic drama film 'Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela,' on Tuesday turned 9.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions, shared a video which they captioned, "With colour, chemistry and charisma, the Rajadi's and the Sanera's were all set to win a war - of love! Here's celebrating their fire, sizzle and passion with #9YearsOfRamLeela!#GoliyonKiRaasleelaRamLeela #RamLeela."

In the video, the production house shared some glimpses of Ranveer and Deepika from the film.

Soon after the production house shared the video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

" loveeeeeee + hateee - passion + desire," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Ufff hotness overloaded... Hope de ll be paired as Amrita and Dev in Brahmastra 2 or a Bhansali Film again...We just want to see the screen on again...waiting... ."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film marked Ranveer and Deepika's first on-screen collaboration after which the duo started dating.

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their 4th marriage anniversary and the 'Befikre' actor surprise visited Deepika at her office.

Post 'Ram-Leela' the duo was also seen in Bhansali's magnum opus films 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat' and all of them were blockbuster hits.

The duo is one of the most loved celebrity couples and they never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about their upcoming projects, Ranveer will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that he also has Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

She also has a Pan India film 'Project K' opposite Prabhas and director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. (ANI)