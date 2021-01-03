Deepika Padukone shares glimpses of her Ranthambore National Park trip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Sharing glimpses of her New Year vacation from Ranthambore National Park on Sunday, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone urged her fans to 'take that much-needed break' to spend time with family.

The 'Padmavat' star rang in 2021 at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan along with her husband Ranveer Singh and other family members. She took to Instagram on Sunday and shared videos and pictures from her trip, with the caption, "What my New Years looked like... #ranthambore #rajasthan."

In the comments section, Deepika also penned down a note for her fans. She wrote, "An observation or compliment i receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven't changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it!"





Further, she added, "For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential."

"It keeps me grounded and rooted. It's a reminder of where I've come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break...," concluded Deepika.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Deepika Padukone had deleted all her social media posts and launched her audio diary.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial unnamed film co-starring Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi. Besides that, she will also be seen with her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in their upcoming sports flick '83'. (ANI)

