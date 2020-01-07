Deepika Padukone shares heartwarming poster of 'Chhapaak'

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A few days ahead of its release, Deepika Padukone on Tuesday shared the poster of 'Chhapaak' on social media.

Deepika captioned the post as, "Jitni zyaada ladaai, Utna zyaada pyaar... Nok Jhok se hui ek khoobsoorat love story ki shuruaat... Dekhiye #Chhapaak iss Friday!"



In the poster, Deepika, who essays the role of an acid attack survivor Malti, can be seen with Vikrant Massey, who plays the role of Malti's love interest Amol.

'Chhapaak' is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she started helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

Penned by Atika Chohan, 'Chhapaak' is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. (ANI)

