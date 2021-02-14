Deepika Padukone shares her 'weekend mood' with fans

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone gave a glimpse of her weekend mood to fans on Saturday by sharing a candid picture of herself.

The 'Chhapaak' actor took to Instagram and treated her fans with a candid picture of herself in which she can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile. She captioned the picture as, "Weekend Mood!"

Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh was quick to comment on her post. Referring to the studious and adventurous character of Naina Talwar from Deepika's 2013 hit film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' he wrote "Oh hi #NainaTalwar vibes."





The post from the talented actor received more than 5 million likes within an hour of it being posted on the photo-sharing application.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. (ANI)

