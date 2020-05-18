Deepika Padukone shares mental wellness guide for those struggling amid ongoing pandemic

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone, who has long been spreading awareness about mental health disorders, curated a wellness guide for people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Padukone posted the wellness guide on Twitter and asked people not to hesitate to seek support when going through emotional turmoil.

"Do not hesitate to seek support when you are feeling overwhelmed. #YouAreNotAlone. Click on my Instagram Wellness Guide for ideas and advice on nurturing your #MentalHealth during this period of uncertainty and beyond," she tweeted.

Padukone's mental wellness guide consists of tips to address the mental health, a list of daily routine activities for taking care of the mind, and other important tips to cope with stress and anxiety.

Earlier this year, the actor was also awarded the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for spreading awareness about the importance of mental health.

Padukone started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in June 2015.

Through the programme, the actor launched nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns. The foundation raises awareness about mental health disorders and organises training sessions, research and lecture series that feature some of the well-known thinkers and achievers. (ANI)

