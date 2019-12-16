Deepika Padukone shares promotional video of 'Chhapaak'

New Delhi (India), Dec 16 (ANI): Sharing a promotional video of her upcoming film -- Chhapaak -- Deepika Padukone on Monday said that the film is a tale of "trauma and triumph".

The actor took to her Instagram to share the promotional video of the film, which gave a sneak peek of some of the crucial parts of the film.



"Of Trauma.And Triumph. And the unquashable human spirit... #Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January, 2020," the Padukone captioned the post.

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor of Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

'Chhapaak' is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios. (ANI)