Deepika Paduone (Picture courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone shares 'sick-selfie' post best friend's wedding

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:12 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI): Seems like Deepika Padukone had 'too much fun' at her best friend's wedding, following which she fell sick and her latest Instagram story proves so!
'Om Shanti Om' actor recently went to the wedding ceremony of her Bff and had a gala time. On Monday, she shared a selfie on her Instagram story where the actor seemed exhausted in her no-makeup look. Deepika captioned the picture as "When you have too much fun at your best friends wedding!"

Going by the picture, the 33-year-old actor looks like she's fallen sick after attending the wedding ceremony. While she added a thermometer gif to the picture to show as if she had a fever. In the picture, the 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' actor is seen clad in a light blue and white floral print kurta.
Meanwhile, the couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be completing a year of their wedding post which they hosted four receptions for friends and family.
Last seen in the movie 'Padmaavat', Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside actor Vikrant Massey. The movie is set to be released in 2020 (ANI)

