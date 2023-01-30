Deepika Padukone sheds happy tears while speaking about Pathaan's massive success, says "it felt amazing"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Monday got emotional while speaking about the massive box office phenomenon that 'Pathaan' has become, during a success event of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer in Mumbai.

Deepika, Shah Rukh, John Abraham and director Sidharth Anand were present during the 'Pathaan' success event which was organized as the film has set the box office on fire globally by earning Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days.

On Sunday, Deepika visited Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre. However, she disguised herself by hiding her face under a black hoodie and a black bask. During the event, the actor was asked by the host about her reaction when visiting the theatre to witness the audience's response to 'Pathaan'.

Replying to this while wiping happy tears from her eyes, an emotional Deepika said, "It felt amazing. We had been doing indoor screening for days but finally, I got a chance to get out. I wanted to go on the day of the film's release but that could not happen. To experience this kind of love, especially when what the world has been through, the fact that a movie like this that can bring people together, that it can bring so much joy and celebration that it almost feels like a festival."



"When you work honestly and with integrity when you put your head down and just keep going. Then when you see this love and appreciation and get rewarded like this, then it all seems worth it," she continued.

Meanwhile, talking about her chemistry with Shah Rukh, Deepika said, "In all the films that we have worked on, we have a very good relationship which reflects on screen. There is a lot of respect between us."

'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

With its opening weekend record, it also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 300 crore worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crore gross on its opening weekend.

'Pathaan' is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days. (ANI)

