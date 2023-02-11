Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's romantic dram 'Gehraiyaan' turns 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday starrer romantic drama film 'Gehraiyaan' turned 1 on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a video which they captioned, "A deep dive into life. A deep dive into the waves of emotions. #1YearOfGehraiyaan #Gehraiyaan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CogkHPIIfLn/

Helmed by Shakun Batra, the romantic drama film also starred Dhirya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

To mark the occasion, producer Karan Johar shared a video on his stories which he captioned," One year of a film that broke ground, switched genre half way through, was discussed and debated....But most certainly not ignored! Love you."



The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.



Actor Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture during the shooting of the film which she captioned, "Special people, special movie #1YearOfGehraiyaan missing everyone SO much forever grateful for this."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CogtWH8NW6d/

In the picture, Ananya could be seen posing with director Shakun Batra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa.

The film is about the modern-day romance between adults and based on the complexities of relationships proved to be an "emotionally exhausting" experience for adults.

Meanwhile, Deepika was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

She will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Ananya, on the other hand, will be next seen in the comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. (ANI)

