Deepika Padukone slays black saree look, check out pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Black saree can never go out of fashion and Deepika Padukone's latest pictures are proof.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped a couple of beautiful pictures of herself.

In the pictures, she looked resplendent in a beautiful black saree with a golden border.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqNYaSuAeQS/

In the first monochrome picture, she gave a close-up of her kohl-eyed look.

In the second image, Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of traditional earrings and completed her look with a dewy makeup look.



She styled her hair into a sleek bun.

To compliment her look, Deepika opted for a monotone saree along with a long-sleeved, close-neck and non-embroidered blouse.





Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Keeping it classic..."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "OMGGG YOU IN SAREE."

Another wrote," SO GORGEOUS."

The actor donned this look at Indian Sports Honours award on Friday.

Deepika's father and former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone also marked his presence at the event.

The star couples along with other personalities came under the same roof to celebrate the achievements of Indian players who have been making the country proud.

Indian Sports Honours are awards given annually by the RPSG Group in association with the Virat Kohli Foundation to outstanding sports personalities from India.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika has already started the shoot of 'Fighter'. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

She also has Project K with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Fans will also see her in The Intern remake with Big B. (ANI)

