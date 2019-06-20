Deepika Padukone, Image courtesy, Instagram
Deepika Padukone, Image courtesy, Instagram

Deepika Padukone stuns at 'The Youth Anxiety Center' event in New York

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 15:15 IST

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Deepika Padukone who has always been vocal about her mental illness and her battle with depression is in New York to attend The Youth Anxiety Center event.
The actor shared pictures from the event and gave a glimpse of her attire. Dressed in black coat and bell bottoms, the actor had the head turned with her formal avatar. The 'Piku' actor completed her look with minimal makeup and a small leather handbag which added more charm to her gorgeous look.
"Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge... But my experience with the illness has taught me so much to be patient for one...but most importantly that there is 'Hope'!," she captioned a picture on Instagram.

While posting another picture, she wrote, "last night for The Youth Anxiety Center event in New York..."

The actor even shared a video where she can be seen narrating her experience of battling with the illness and how she overcame the pain. Thanking the organisation for inviting her as a special guest, she wrote, "Apart from research and outreach programmes, The Youth Anxiety Center has conducted more than 75,000 treatment sessions in six years...something to be very proud of! Thank You, Anna Wintour, for inviting me as your guest to this very special evening and allowing me to share my story. I wish you all the very best and look forward to supporting the centre's future initiatives. As the African proverb goes, "If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far, go together".


The 33-year-old actor was also spotted striking a perfect picture pose with the beauty mogul Kendall Jenner. Expressing her love for the model, she wrote, "I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful soul...I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind...always!."

On the work front, Deepika is soon to join the cast of upcoming sports drama '83' starring Ranveer Singh. The actor will play the role of Ranveer's wife in the film. The actor will also be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor in 'Chhapaak'. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:23 IST

Tom Felton jokes Harry Potter was in love with Draco Malfoy

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 20 (ANI): This will blow your mind! Forget Ginny Weasley and Hermione Granger, Harry Potter was apparently in love with Draco Malfoy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:04 IST

US singer Carrie Underwood sued for plagiarism

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): American singer Carrie Underwood is going through a bad phase these days, as she is facing a lawsuit for allegedly plagiarising another singer's notes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Teen Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Aladdin', 'Crazy Rich...

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 20 (ANI): The nominations for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards unveiled recently and voting has opened for the top films, TV shows, and songs that have dominated the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Beyonce meets Broadway star Syndee Winters

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Beyonce who has lent her voice for the upcoming Disney's remake recently met Broadway star Syndee Winters.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:05 IST

British royals brave dreary weather to attend Royal Ascot Day 2

Ascot [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): A little drizzle couldn't rain on this parade, as the British Royals braved the dreary weather to take part in the carriage procession marking the start of the Royal Ascot's second day on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 23:44 IST

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston starrer 'Murder Mystery' marks...

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): The 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's latest flick 'Murder Mystery' broke all the viewing records on Netflix, revealed the company recently.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 23:42 IST

Noah Centineo talks about playing He-Man

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Noah Centineo, who made a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the classic toy character 'He-Man' in 'Masters of the Universe,' is aware of the immensity of his role.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:58 IST

Director Cary Fukunaga delays shoot of 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): The upcoming James Bond film 'Bond 25' has hit yet another roadblock, where the crew had to wait for long hours while its director Cary Fukunaga was busy playing a video game on his play station.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:46 IST

Dana White reveals Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise may have a fight

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Following the incident when Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber took the Internet by storm when he challenged American actor Tom Cruise for a fight in the UFC octagon, Dana White, UFC president said their fight could happen if they are interested.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:38 IST

Marvel to release 'Avengers: Endgame' again with New Footage

Washington [USA], June 19 (ANI): There is more to it. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that 'Avengers: Endgame' would be heading back to theaters with brand new footage.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:38 IST

Sussanne Khan extends support to Hrithik Roshan, his family amid...

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): "Please respect a family's tough period," the recent controversy surrounding Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, prompted his ex-wife Sussanne Khan to share a post in support of the Roshan family.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:18 IST

Prince William, Duchess Kate convoy injures an old woman

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Prince William and Duchess Kate's convoy crashed into an elderly woman, leaving her hospitalised in a serious condition.

Read More
iocl