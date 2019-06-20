Deepika Padukone stuns at 'The Youth Anxiety Center' event in New York

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Deepika Padukone who has always been vocal about her mental illness and her battle with depression is in New York to attend The Youth Anxiety Center event.

The actor shared pictures from the event and gave a glimpse of her attire. Dressed in black coat and bell bottoms, the actor had the head turned with her formal avatar. The 'Piku' actor completed her look with minimal makeup and a small leather handbag which added more charm to her gorgeous look.

"Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge... But my experience with the illness has taught me so much to be patient for one...but most importantly that there is 'Hope'!," she captioned a picture on Instagram.



While posting another picture, she wrote, "last night for The Youth Anxiety Center event in New York..."



The actor even shared a video where she can be seen narrating her experience of battling with the illness and how she overcame the pain. Thanking the organisation for inviting her as a special guest, she wrote, "Apart from research and outreach programmes, The Youth Anxiety Center has conducted more than 75,000 treatment sessions in six years...something to be very proud of! Thank You, Anna Wintour, for inviting me as your guest to this very special evening and allowing me to share my story. I wish you all the very best and look forward to supporting the centre's future initiatives. As the African proverb goes, "If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far, go together".



The 33-year-old actor was also spotted striking a perfect picture pose with the beauty mogul Kendall Jenner. Expressing her love for the model, she wrote, "I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful soul...I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind...always!."



On the work front, Deepika is soon to join the cast of upcoming sports drama '83' starring Ranveer Singh. The actor will play the role of Ranveer's wife in the film. The actor will also be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor in 'Chhapaak'. (ANI)