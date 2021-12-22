Deepika Padukone stuns fans in her red carpet avatar for '83' premiere

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): All hail queen! Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is always a sight to behold, turned heads with her mesmerizing red carpet look for her upcoming film '83' premiere in Mumbai.

The stunner took to her Instagram stories to share the pictures for her gorgeous avatar for the '83' premiere day. Clad in a dark bottle-green coloured off-shoulder body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline, Deepika complemented the look by wearing a stunning neckpiece. Skipping the earrings, she kept her bob-cut wavy hair loose.



Grabbing the eyeballs with her bold eyeliner look, the 35-year-old actor graced the event in style.





Apart from this, she also heaped praises on her husband-actor Ranveer Singh who opted for a formal white suit for the red carpet event.



Sharing his pictures from the event on her Instagram story, Deepika wrote, "Hey there handsome"



Kabir Khan's directorial '83', which revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win, stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the Indian team in 1983.

Interestingly, Ranveer's wife-- actor Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83'.

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. (ANI)

