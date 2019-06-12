Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh's wife in '83'!

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:13 IST

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Deepika Padukone will play the role of Ranveer Singh's wife in his upcoming sports drama '83'.
Giving the fans what they have been longing for ever since the two tied the knot back in November, Ranveer, who is all geared up to play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83', will be seen romancing his real-life wife on the big screens.
The actor broke the news by posting a series of Instagram post featuring him with Kabir Khan, the director of the film, and Deepika.
"Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?!" Ranveer wrote in one of the posts.
Smiling brightly for the camera, Ranveer and Deepika looked all excited and pepped up to work with each other.
The love birds have proved that their onscreen chemistry is magical and unbeatable time and again. The two worked together in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.
'83' is based on the life and journey of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.
The film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as Dev's fellow cricketers.
The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:44 IST

Katherine Schwarzenegger makes first public appearance post marriage

Washington DC [USA], June 12 (ANI): After getting hitched with Chris Pratt in an intimate ceremony, Katherine Schwarzenegger made her first public appearance in Montecito, California on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:42 IST

'Frozen 2' Official trailer teases Anna and Elsa's dramatic...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): It's time for another chilling adventure as the highly awaited trailer for Disney's Frozen 2 is finally here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:48 IST

Amanda Bynes sued by mental health facility for not paying bill

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): Hollywood actor Amanda Bynes has been sued by a mental health facility, where she recently received treatment, for not clearing her dues.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:31 IST

Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt wrap-up post for 'The Sky is Pink' team

New Delhi (India), Jun 12 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a heartfelt note for the entire crew and co-actors of her upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink' while sharing pictures from the wrap-up bash.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 23:23 IST

Happy 10 year anniversary: Miley Cyrus wishes Liam Hemsworth

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus slammed rumours of her split with Liam Hemsworth by wishing him a happy tenth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:28 IST

Sonakshi Sinha announces her forthcoming film

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday dropped a major surprise for her fans as the actor announced her forthcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:22 IST

Julianne Moore, Patricia Clarkson to be honoured at Karlovy Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): American actors Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson will be honoured at the 54th Karlovy International Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:22 IST

Shahid Kapoor shares 'Falling Apart' dialogue promo from 'Kabir Singh'

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen as an angry, vengeful man in his forthcoming film 'Kabir Singh', shared a 'Falling Apart dialogue promo' on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:58 IST

Cardi B, Will Smith enjoy their 'face-swap' clip

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B with actor Will Smith's face? The latter shared a funny fan-made clip on Instagram, where Cardi B's face has been digitally swapped for his.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:51 IST

'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' set to release in August in India

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Good news for all fans awaiting the release of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'. The film will hit theatres in India on August 9 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:25 IST

Hard-hitting rap 'Shuru Karein Kya' from Ayushmann...

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Just a few days are left to the release of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Article 15' and the makers of the movie dropped their vigorous and hard-hitting rap 'Shuru Karein Kya' on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 20:54 IST

Cardi B gets 'emotional' as daughter Kulture turns 11-months

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B got emotional as she shared a picture of her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus who completed 11-months on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl