Deepika Padukone trends on Twitter after she deletes all social media posts

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone was on Friday trending on Twitter after she deleted all of her social media posts leaving her fans guessing what she is up to.

After the cleansing, Padukone shared the first post from her audio diary on Instagram and Twitter to extend New Year greetings to her fans.

Through the clip, the 34-year-old actor wished her admirers for 2021.



Even then, fans and Twitter users kept tweeting about the 'Chhapaak' actor and kept guessing the reasons for her deleting all her posts.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial unnamed film co-starring Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi.

Besides that, she will also be seen with her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in their upcoming sports flick 83. (ANI)

