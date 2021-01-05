Deepika Padukone turns 35: Look back at her iconic dialogues

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Proclaimed as 'Queen of hearts', superstar Deepika Padukone ringed in her 35th birthday on Tuesday.

Born in Denmark to the famous badminton player Prakash Padukone, the actor who was raised in Bangalore entered Hindi films in 2007. Leaving a strong imprint in each one of her fan with her exemplary persona, Padukone thrived to be one of the highest-paid actresses in India.

With her impeccable journey in the cinema industry, she made her way to an international platform and bagged a role in the American action drama xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Here is a look back at some of her iconic dialogues from the movies that made her an irrepressible star:

1. Adhoori mulaqat hi toh phir se milne ka vaada hota hai bajirao (An incomplete meeting is a promise to meet again), Bajirao Mastani:- The dialogue that emphasizes on a lover's hope to meet his/her beloved again has been one of the most exemplary lines in the horizon of India cinema. The dialogues from 2018 Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film 'Bajirao Mastani' was written by Prakash Kapadia. The romantic drama accumulated major titles at Filmfare and IIFA platforms.

2. Kiski talvar par sar rakhon yeh bata do mujhe ... ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe (Tell me on whose sword should I put my head ... if being in love is a mistake then punish me), Bajirao Mastani:- The other iconic dialogue from the film denotes the hardship of being in love. The dialogue being two years old still runs fresh in her fans' minds.





3. Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hai ... ek baar khula toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge (Memories are like a box of sweets ... once it opens then you can't eat just one piece):- The memorable dialogue is from the 2013 record breaking film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. This dialogue runs in the background in the voice of Padukone at the time of her entrance scene in the movie. The movie made Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor win 'The hottest pair of the year' title at IIFA.

4. Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh babu ... ishwar ka aashirwad hota hai ek chutki sindoor ... suhagan ke sarr ka taj hota hai ek chutki sindoor ... har aurat ka khwab hota hai ek chutki sindoor (Mr. Ramesh, you don't know the value of one pinch of vermilion ... one pinch of vermilion is the blessing of God ... one pinch of vermilion is the crown of a married woman ... one pinch of vermilion is the dream of every woman):- The iconic dialogue marks the first notable dialogues of Deepika from her debut movie 'Om Shanti Om'. The Farah Khan directorial 2007 film starred megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead opposite Deepika Padukone.

5. Besharam badtameez khudgarz hota hai ... par pyar toh aaise hi hota hai (It is shameless, mannerless and selfish ... but love happens just like that):- The 2013 Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' gave this remarkable dialogue to Deepika. This romantic drama flick marked the first film of her with superstar Ranveer Singh where they fall in love with each other. Both the stars tied the knots in year 2018.

6. (Meri dictionary mein impossible ka shabd hi nahi hai) ... Acha ... kahan se khareedi aaisi bakwaas dictionary? (My dictionary doesn't have the word impossible in it) ... (Alright ... from where did you buy such a useless dictionary?):- The dialogue from the 2013 rom-com movie 'Chennai Express' took the box office on blaze with its effervescence. The Rohit Shetty directorial movie was a commercial hit, which added IIFA award for best actor as a new feather to Deepika's hat.



7. Rajputi kangan mein utni hi taqat hai jitni Rajputi talwar mein (A warrior's bangle has the same strength that you'll find in a warrior's sword):- The 2018 romantic drama movie 'Padmavat', a tale of the Rajput queen 'Padmavat' known for her beauty, was played by Deepika Padukone. The movie also starred Shahid Kapoor as her husband and king of Chittorgarh- Maharawal Ratan Singh who was martyred in a war called by Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh). The flick delivered many strapping dialogues to Indian cinema from which one the most iconic ones were by Padukone. The film was honored with many prestigious accolades including two national awards for best choreography and best singer.

8. Life mein jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Isliye yahin, isi pal ka mazza lete hain (As much as you try in life, you will miss something. That's why enjoy the present moment):- The motivational dialogue from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' delivered by the character 'Naina Talwar' played by Deepika still hits hard to the soul and heart of fans of the star whenever the movie is played. The dialogue instilled the importance of living in the moment to the viewers. With the prodigious dialogues, the 2013 romantic drama also gave some evergreen songs to the Indian cinema like 'Kabira', 'Badtameez Dil', 'Subhanallah' and the Holi song 'Balam Pichkari'.

Extending birthday greetings to the star, the legion of Deepika Padukone's admirers has taken it to the micro-blogging sites, Twitter and Instagram, to pour in their profound love for her.


