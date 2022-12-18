Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy; don't miss her outfit

Lusail [Qatar], December 18 (ANI): Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed Lusail Iconic Stadium.

On Sunday morning, Deepika teased her fans with a sneak peek of the Trophy trunk book by Louis Vuitton - a brand that has custom-made the trophy trunk for the world cup.

Deepika is the global ambassador of the brand.

The actor donned a white shirt with loose black pants and she toped up with tan coloured leather overcoat and a statement belt.

Unveiling Deepika in Ranveer Singh's Jalauddin Khilji's armour at the Fifa World Cup Finale, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/rCvhHICPm7 — Dipti Malhotra (@60mlLove) December 18, 2022



She kept her hair in a sleek bun to complement her look.

Ahead of the Argentina vs France match, Deepika along with Former Spanish player Iker Casillas unveiled the FIFA World Trophy.



After 63 scintillating football matches over 29 days in Qatar, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is into its grand finale with a mouth-watering Argentina vs France final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Argentina's run at the Qatar World Cup began with an upset loss against Saudi Arabia in the Group C but the La Albiceleste have since recovered splendidly, spearheaded by an inspired Lionel Messi.

Heading into the final, Lionel Messi has scored five goals and laid down three assists, which makes him the frontrunner for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot, just ahead of France's Kylian Mbappe, who has as many goals but two assists.

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot will also be decided in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final today! Argentine youngster Julian Alvarez and French veteran Olivier Giroud are also in the running with four goals each so far. (ANI)