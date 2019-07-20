Deepika Padukone at 71st Cannes Film Festival
Deepika Padukone at 71st Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone's fans trend #NotMyDeepika, here's why

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:06 IST

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Deepika Padukone's fans have come together to trend #NotMyDeepika on social media, requesting the actor to not work with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who has reportedly faced sexual harassment allegations in the past.
Reportedly, Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor were seen outside the director's office last night, leading to speculations that the actor might be planning on working in Luv's film.
As soon as the media reports went public, instead of being excited about the possibility of watching the two actors sharing screen space once again, people started voicing their objection over the actors working with Luv.
Deepika's fans started tweeting their objection to her choice of working with the director who was accused of sexual harassment in October last year under #MeToo campaign. As a result, #NotMyDeepika is now trending.
While some are urging her to not work with the filmmaker, others are fairly certain that the actor, who has always been very vocal about supporting social issue including mental health issues and sexual harassment, will not do a film with Luv.
"Been a few years since I was ACTUALLY active on twitter. I'd always be lurking and checking up on Deepika but this just infuriated me to a point where I couldn't hold back. 7 years of supporting her beliefs and her career will not and should not end like this... #notmydeepika," a user wrote.
Concerned that she might not pay heed to the trend, a user wrote, "The worst thing will be if deepika waits for this whole fiasco to die down and announced the film in a week or two... #notmydeepika Its hard for me to believe it but why so much time to respond??"
Asking her to explain her side of the story, a fan tweeted, "Just waiting for the note with an explanation Deepika Padukone please do it. Show the world that we stanned the right woman. Do it before its too late. #NotMyDeepika."
"If she's already signed the film then well...that would be disappointing! Deepika Padukone #NotMyDeepika," wrote another.
Believing that Deepika would not work with the director, a user wrote, "I love you and I have faith in you that you will make the right decision and rethink your actions you have been always a great example and role model so please don't disappoint us and don't work with that man Deepika Padukone #notmydeepika."
Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' alongside Vikrant Massey, and upcoming sports-drama '83' alongside her husband Ranveer Singh.
On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

