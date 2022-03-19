Deepika Padukone's 'late' Holi wish encapsulates her love for flowers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): While everyone's heading to bed after playing Holi all day, actor Deepika Padukone treated her fans with her "late" festive greetings.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a beautiful picture of colourful flowers.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "A little late to the party but Happy Holi everyone! #holi #festival #colour."





Deepika's Holi post is proof of the fact that she loves flowers. A few months ago, on New Year's Eve as well, she flaunted her love for flowers by posting a picture of a bouqet of flowers.

Deepika was just a 'little late' to wish everyone on Holi as she's currently busy shooting for 'Pathaan' in Spain, which is 4 hours and 30 minutes behind the Indian Standard Time.

Speaking of 'Pathaan', the action thriller also features Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. (ANI)

