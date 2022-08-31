Deepika Padukone's picture with smudged red lipstick garners hubby Ranveer Singh's attention

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Imperfections are beautiful -- that's what Deepika Padukone seemingly told everyone with a picture featuring her smudged red lipstick.

On Sunday, the 'Piku' star took to Instagram and dropped some quirky images. In the first picture, Deepika gave fans a closeup of her lips that look amazing with red coloured lipstick on.



The next picture is a blurred image of her. The actress can be seen laughing with her lipstick smudged around.





Sharing these pictures, Deepika wrote, "How it started v/s How it's going" with a lips emoji.

Deepika's post has garnered several likes and comments.

"Hahahah cute," a social media user commented.

"Red suits you even if it's smudged," another one wrote.

Ranveer also could not resist commenting on his wife's picture.

"Baby," he commented, adding a laughing and a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in action-packed avatars in the films 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter'. In 'Pathaan', she will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, while in 'Fighter', she will showcase her acting skills alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has 'The Intern' remake with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

