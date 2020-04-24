Deepika Padukone's talk session on mental health with WHO put on hold

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Days after announcing her collaboration with the World Health Organization for a talk on the issue of prioritisation of mental health during coronavirus pandemic, actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday night said that the session has been put on hold due to "unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances".

The actor took to Instagram to reveal that the talk scheduled through Instagram Live on April 23 has been put on hold.

"I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation 'Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond' between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for 23rd Apri1,2020 has been put on hold until further notice," Padukone said.

She further asked all her fans to prioritise their mental health during the ongoing testing times of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic;one that I hope we prioritize and nurture through these unusual times and beyond. Much Love, Deepika," the founder of the 'Live Laugh Love' foundation said.

The 34-year-old actor had on Sunday announced her team up with Dr Tedros, director-general of World Health Organization (WHO) for an Instagram live.

Earlier this year, the actor was also awarded the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for spreading awareness about the importance of mental health.

Padukone started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in June 2015.

Through the program, the actor launched nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns. The foundation raises awareness about mental health disorders and organises training sessions, research and lecture series that feature some of the most known thinkers and achievers. (ANI)

