Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Deepika, Ranveer seek blessings at Tirupati temple in Andhra on first wedding anniversary

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:04 IST

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, the couple started the day by offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.
The duo sought blessings of Lord Venkateswara and thanked all for the "love, prayers and wishes!"
Deepika shared a beautiful picture of two exchanging a good laugh outside the temple premises. While Deepika is seen flashing her wide smile, Ranveer is seen adoringly looking at his partner.
Just as regal was their wedding affair, the two dressed up to the nines in the traditional ethnic wear on their wedding anniversary. Deepika can be seen wearing a red sari. She teamed her red sari with heavy crafted gold jewellery and also sported sindoor to compliment the look.
Meanwhile, Ranveer is seen wearing a red-cream coloured sherwani over which he put on a red dupatta!

Sharing the enchanting still on Instagram, Deepika captioned, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes!"

The Padmaavat actors will on Friday head to the Golden Temple to offer prayers.
The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot last year on November 14 in Italy's Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional South Indian ceremony following which they also had a North Indian wedding a day after.
The couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.
Talking of their future projects, Deepveer will together star in Kabir Khan's '83' with Ranveer essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev while needless to say, Deepika will play his on-screen wife. (ANI)

