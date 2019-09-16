Deepika shares hilarious meme on leftover meals for 'trashcan' Ranveer

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Bollywood's ultimate star couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, never shy away from expressing their love and admiration towards each other on social media platforms.

Hence, Deepika's latest Instagram post is proof as she posted a hilarious meme on which will leave you in splits!

Sharing a "relatable" meme for husband Ranveer, she wrote, "that's us..@ranveersingh."

In the shared meme, a couple can be seen eating together and the boy says, "I'm done". The girl, who has a tensed look on her face, says, "I can't finish the rest". She then pours the food in her boyfriend's mouth and says, "Open wide, trashcan".



Ranveer who is most of the times amongst the first to comment on his wife's posts, said, "Hahahahahaha! BASICCC".

The power couple tied the nuptial knot last year at a luxurious villa in Lake Como in Italy.

On the work front, Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83.' She is also a co-producer of the film.

Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside actor Vikrant Massey. (ANI)

